DeGrom dazzles in return, bullpen costs Mets in loss to Nats

TRADE DEADLINE

While the Nationals were selling, the Mets were buying at the trade deadline, acquiring right-handed power hitter Darin Ruf from the Giants and reliever Mychal Givens from the Cubs. New York sent DH/3B J.D. Davis and three pitching prospects to San Francisco for Ruf, and minor league pitcher Saúl González to Chicago for Givens.

Washington made no other moves aside from the blockbuster with San Diego and a trade Monday that sent utility player Ehire Adrianza to Atlanta for minor league outfielder Trey Harris.

WELCOME TO THE MAJORS

Joey Meneses, called up to the majors for the first time at age 30 to fill Bell's spot on the roster, struck out against deGrom in his first at-bat and homered in the seventh. Although his time starting at first base may be short-lived with the arrival of first baseman Luke Voit, Meneses made some history by becoming the first Mexico-born player to homer in his major league debut.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Trevor May (right triceps) could be activated as soon as Wednesday. He has been on the injured list since May 3. “I’m hoping that’s a good addition for us,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Comparably speaking to some other things, if we get him back right, that’s a big piece to add to our bullpen.”

Nationals: Rookie LHP MacKenzie Gore, the furthest along of the five young players acquired from the Padres for Soto and Bell, will not get rushed back from elbow inflammation by a last-place team looking toward the future. Gore went on the injured list last week, though the injury wasn't an obstacle to completing the trade after the Nationals got the thumbs up from their doctor. “He’s had limited innings his whole career. He had a big workload early on this season that he’s never had before," general manager Mike Rizzo said. “We’re going to take it slow with him, for sure.”

UP NEXT

Ruf could make his Mets debut in the series finale Wednesday after coming over in a trade from the Giants. Chris Bassitt (7-7, 3.83 ERA) is set to start for New York against Aníbal Sánchez (0-3, 7.47).

___

