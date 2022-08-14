dayton-daily-news logo
X

DeGrominant: deGrom dominates again as Mets edge Phils 1-0

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws the final strike on Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins to close the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws the final strike on Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins to close the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Nation & World
By LARRY FLEISHER, Associated Press
2 minutes ago
Jacob deGrom struck out 10 in six dominant innings and Edwin Díaz earned his 200th career save, helping the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 10 in six dominant innings and Edwin Díaz earned his 200th career save, helping the New York Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Saturday night.

Pete Alonso hit an early RBI single as the NL East leaders improved to 31-9 following a loss and 10-4 in the season series with Philadelphia. Alonso leads the NL with 97 RBIs.

Díaz issued two walks in the ninth, and Philadelphia had runners on second and third when Nick Castellanos struck out swinging for the final out. It was Díaz's 27th save of the season.

DeGrom (2-0) allowed two hits and walked none in his third start after spending the first part of the season on the injured list.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner opened the game by striking out Bryson Stott looking on a 101.1 mph fastball and then allowed a soft single to Rhys Hoskins. After Alec Bohm grounded into a force play, deGrom fanned J.T. Realmuto on three straight sliders.

It was deGrom’s second double-digit strikeout game since returning and his 55th in the regular season overall. He improved to 9-1 in 20 career starts against the Phillies.

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after striking out Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos to close the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after striking out Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos to close the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after striking out Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos to close the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) celebrates with catcher Tomas Nido (3) after striking out Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos to close the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) celebrates with catcher Tomas Nido (3) after striking out Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos to close the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) celebrates with catcher Tomas Nido (3) after striking out Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos to close the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh reacts after striking out against New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh reacts after striking out against New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Combined ShapeCaption
Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh reacts after striking out against New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

In Other News
1
Bills rally to beat Colts 27-24 in Matt Ryan's Indy debut
2
8 Israelis wounded in Jerusalem shooting
3
Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors
4
US beats Austria 7-0, improves to 3-0 in world junior
5
2-time champ Simona Halep advances to Toronto final
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top