Deion Sanders had bladder cancer. Here's what to know about a disease that's more common in men

Bladder cancer is the 10th leading cause of cancer death in the United States. But recent advancements in its treatment have improved outcomes for people who are diagnosed, according to the American Cancer Society.

The 57-year-old Sanders shared the details of his diagnosis and treatment, which involved surgeons reconstructing a section of his intestine to function as a bladder, and said it “was a fight, but we made it.”

Here's what you should know about bladder cancer.

What is bladder cancer?

This cancer starts when the cells in the bladder, which stores urine, grow out of control and form tumors. In some cases, the cancer spreads to other parts of the body.

The most common symptom for bladder cancer is blood in the urine, which can cause urine to look orange, pink, or rarely, dark red. The color change can come and go, the American Cancer Society says, and early tumors may not cause pain.

Pain or burning while urinating, weak stream, frequent urination or urge to go when the bladder isn't full can also be signs of bladder cancer. Symptoms of advanced bladder cancer can include an inability to urinate, bone pain, loss of appetite, weakness, swollen feet and lower back pain on one side.

If you have symptoms, it is worth getting checked out, because all of those symptoms might be from other health issues. Blood in the urine is most often from an infection, a benign tumor, a kidney stone or bladder stone or other benign kidney disease, the American Cancer Society said.

Sanders said during a news conference on Monday that the cancer was found when he went for a precautionary annual CT scan; he has a history of blood clots in his legs.

How common is bladder cancer?

Bladder cancer is more common in men than women.

The American Cancer Society estimates there will be nearly 85,000 new cases in 2025, with more than 65,000 in men.

The incidence rate for bladder cancer has decreased by 1% per year in recent years. Death rates have stayed relatively stable, declining by 1% per year since 2013.

What can cause bladder cancer?

Smoking is the biggest risk factor, the American Cancer Society said. The recent decline in incidence rates are likely due to fewer people smoking.

Other risk factors include working in jobs that expose you to chemicals — like painters, metal and leather workers, miners and firefighters. People who use a urinary catheter for a long time are also at higher risk.

What is the outlook for bladder cancer patients?

Outcomes for bladder cancer patients improve based on if and how much the cancer has spread.

The five-year relative survival rate is 72% to 97% if the cancer has not spread outside the bladder, but drops to 40% if the cancer has spread to lymph nodes or other nearby parts of the body, and 9% if it has spread further.

Treatment can include surgery to remove the tumor, parts of the bladder or the whole bladder; radiation; chemotherapy; targeted drug therapy and immunotherapy.

