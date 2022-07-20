Delfonics lead singer William 'Poogie' Hart dead at 77

His son Hadi told The New York Times Wednesday that Hart died July 14 at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. The cause was complications during surgery.

From the late 1960s to the mid 1970s, the Delfonics had six top 40 pop hits and more than a dozen top 20 R&B hits. With Thom Bell serving as producer and co-writer, their sound was defined by the rich orchestral arrangements and layered harmonies — Hart at times rising to a falsetto — that made Philadelphia soul as essential to the '70s as Detroit's Motown label had been in the previous decade.