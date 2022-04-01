Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks

Passengers were able to see the shattered glass once they landed in Denver.

“I’m really good at playing what-if? And so, my mind goes to kind of what could have happened, worst case scenario and I’m grateful,” Wright said. “It could have been really bad, it could have gone very differently."

Another passenger, Kirk Knowlton, snapped a picture and tweeted that the crew had announced that the windscreen appeared to crack spontaneously.

Delta gave a statement to KUTV calling it “a maintenance issue mid-flight.”

"Out of an abundance of caution, the flight crew diverted into Denver and the plane landed routinely. Our team worked quickly to accommodate customers on a new plane, and we sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans,” the airline statement said.

Passengers boarded a new plane in Denver and continued on to Washington. Wright praised Delta for bringing the jet down safely, and said the airline was very accommodating.

“I’ve never been more grateful to spend an extra three hours in an airport,” Wright said.