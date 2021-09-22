dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dem senator: Talks with GOP on police overhaul have failed

Nation & World
By ALAN FRAM, Associated Press
25 minutes ago
A leading Democratic senator says bipartisan congressional talks on overhauling policing practices have ended without agreement

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bipartisan congressional talks on overhauling policing practices have ended without an agreement, the top Democratic bargainer said Wednesday, marking an unproductive end to an effort that began after killings of unarmed Black people by officers sparked protests across the U.S.

“It was clear that we were not making the progress that we needed to make,” Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., told reporters. He cited continued disagreements over Democrats' efforts to make officers personally liable for abuses, raising professional standards and collecting national data on police agencies' use of force.

Booker said he'd told South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the lead Republican negotiator, of his decision earlier Wednesday.

Talks had moved slowly all year, and it had became clear over the summer that the chances for a breakthrough were all but hopeless.

A spokesperson for Scott did not immediately provide a comment on Booker's remarks.

In Other News
1
Nigeria-born designer Joy Meribe opens Milan Fashion Week
2
Dolphins say Tagovailoa broke ribs, won't play vs. Raiders
3
Federal judge: Florida immigration law racially motivated
4
Mormon church to require masks in temples amid COVID surge
5
Closings begin after R. Kelly declines to testify at trial
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top