Démare claims 2nd win in this Giro; Almeida stays in pink

Démare took nearly five hours to complete the 188-kilometer (117-mile) route from Castrovillari to Matera, which featured one third-category climb and a hilly finish.

Matera — in the southern Basilicata region — is known for its cave dwellings, which were inhabited until the 1950s.

Almeida stopped on the side of the road to fix the radio under his jersey with 37 kilometers (23 miles) to go when he was hit. Sprinter Fernando Gaviria went down in the same incident, but both riders quickly got going again.

Almeida, a Portuguese rider with the Deceuninck-Quick Step team, remained 43 seconds of Spanish rider Pello Bilbao.

This was Démare’s third career win at the Giro. He also won a stage in Modena last year to go with his two stage victories at the Tour de France in 2017 and 2018.

Four riders formed an early breakaway and established a lead of more than 10 minutes on the peloton before eventually being reeled back in.

James Whelan was the last of the breakaway riders to be caught, with 14 kilometers (8.5 miles) to go.

Stage 7 on Friday, a mostly flat 143-kilometer (89-mile) leg from Matera to Brindisi, also sets up well for sprinters.

The Giro was rescheduled from its usual May slot because of the coronavirus pandemic. The race ends on Oct. 25 with an individual time trial in Milan.

Portugal's Joao Almeida puts on a mask as he wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader on the podium after completing the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Castrovillari to Matera, southern Italy, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Marco Alpozzi Credit: Marco Alpozzi

France's Arnaud Demare celebrates crossing the finish line to win the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Castrovillari to Matera, southern Italy, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto Credit: Gian Mattia D'Alberto

Portugal's Joao Almeida wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader as he pedals in the pack during the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Castrovillari to Matera, southern Italy, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Fabio Ferrari Credit: Fabio Ferrari

The pack pedals during the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Castrovillari to Matera, southern Italy, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) Credit: Fabio Ferrari Credit: Fabio Ferrari