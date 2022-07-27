Democrat Alex Lasry to drop out of Wisconsin Senate race

Lasry's departure would leave Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as the top Democratic candidate in the hotly contested primary for what is expected to be one of the most hard-fought Senate races this year. The race in battleground Wisconsin, which Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016 but lost by a nearly equal number of votes in 2020, could determine which party holds majority control in the 50-50 Senate.

Barnes has led in public polls, all of which showed a tight race between him and Lasry. This week, Barnes' campaign released an internal poll that shows Barnes ahead of Lasry by 14 points.