Democratic, GOP bargainers reach budget deal, 4 months late

House and Senate bargainers did not reveal details of their accord. But they’ve been trying to reach a compromise on how big an increase to give defense programs, which were around $672 billion last year, and domestic programs, which were $627 billion.

The agreement is significant because until now, the two parties have been stalemated over spending for a federal fiscal year that began Oct. 1, leaving the government functioning at last year's levels. The announcement suggests the two sides are on their way to writing bills that will let them build new programs into agency budgets.