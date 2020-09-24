Democrats in Pa. scramble to limit number of 'naked ballots'

The ad is aimed at voters who have already requested a mail-in ballot.

“With vote-by-mail requests surging, it’s important that every voter using a mail ballot for the first time has all the information they need so that their ballot will be counted, including the importance of sealing their ballot in the secrecy envelope," Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement.

The Democratic Party said it and the Biden campaign will also engage in additional outreach, including videos of various political leaders correctly filling out a mail ballot, to combat the problem.

Philadelphia’s top elections official, a Democrat, this week warned of “electoral chaos” in Pennsylvania if the state's Republican-controlled Legislature does not clarify state law to allow counties to count mail-in ballots returned without secrecy envelopes.

Riccardi reported from Denver.

