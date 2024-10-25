Democrats invest $5 million to try to defeat Republican Ted Cruz in Texas Senate race

Texas has not elected a Democrat statewide since 1994. That streak has held even as several races over the years have drawn national attention — perhaps notably Cruz's last reelection fight against Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who became a sensation among liberals and raised huge amounts of money. Cruz beat O'Rourke by just over 2 percentage points.

Senate Majority PAC said its ad would focus on reproductive rights and highlight the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 decision to strike down a nationally guaranteed right to abortion. Texas has since banned all abortions.

The ad will start running in major state media markets Friday — the same day that both parties' presidential nominees will visit the state.

Trump will sit for a taping with podcaster Joe Rogan and hold a press conference in Austin focused on immigration issues. Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, goes to Houston for a large rally featuring Beyoncé, the star singer who grew up in the nation's fourth-largest city.