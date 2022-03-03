Democrats see 'no reason to wait' on Supreme Court vote

Senators will have a bit more time to review Jackson’s record, but not much.

There has been little pushback from Republicans, who confirmed Barrett and two other justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, while they controlled the Senate and President Donald Trump was in office. While few GOP senators are expected to vote for Jackson, and several have questioned whether she is too liberal, they are not spending much political energy to oppose her, so far.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, a GOP member of the Judiciary panel, said, “I don’t think there’s a lot of mystery involved,” since Jackson isn’t new to the committee.

“Given the fact that she’s not going to change the balance, the ideological balance on the court, I think people will be respectful, and they’ll do their due diligence and ask questions, but I think we all have a pretty good idea what the outcome is likely to be, unless there’s a big surprise," Cornyn said.

So far, there have been few surprises with Jackson, who has been a federal judge for nine years and is well-liked by members of both parties.

After his own meeting with Jackson, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate will move her nomination “fairly but expeditiously.”

He gushed about the nominee to reporters, saying she is “an optimistic person” who tries to see all sides of an issue. He said they spoke some about her judicial philosophy but mostly about her life and her family.

“You can see it when you meet her that she has real empathy,” Schumer said. “I think it’s very important in a judge because you’re having two sides clashing over whatever the issue is, to be able to empathize and walk in the other person’s shoes.”

Jackson also met with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary panel. Referring to pitched partisan battles for Trump's three nominees, especially Kavanaugh, Grassley told reporters ahead of his meeting that Republicans would treat Jackson with “dignity and fairness, and most importantly thoroughness.”

As is tradition, the hearings this month will last four days, with opening statements March 21 and testimony and questioning the next two days. The fourth day will include testimony from outside witnesses.

Biden spoke about Jackson and honored Breyer in his State of the Union speech Tuesday evening, calling the nominee “one of our nation’s top legal minds, who will continue Justice Breyer’s legacy of excellence.”

In addition to her time as a federal judge, Jackson, 51, once worked as one of Breyer’s law clerks and served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the agency that develops federal sentencing policy.

Biden said she was a “consensus builder,” noting her work as a private litigator and as a federal public defender, and pointed out that she comes from a family of public school educators and police officers.

While Democrats can win Jackson's confirmation without Republicans, assuming the caucus is present and healthy, they are still hoping to win some GOP votes. Durbin has said he is working toward that goal, predicting that "about half a dozen" GOP votes may be in play.

Only Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted to confirm Jackson to the appeals court last year. While Collins has appeared open to voting for Jackson again, Murkowski said in a statement last week that her previous vote did not mean she would be supportive this time.

Graham had pushed for a different candidate from his home state, federal Judge J. Michelle Childs, and expressed disappointment that she was not Biden's pick.

Schumer said Jackson is someone who should appeal to all sides, noting her past as a public defender and support from some police groups, for example.

He said he hopes that when Republicans meet her, “they will be as wowed as I was. She's an amazing person."

Caption Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, the ranking member, confers with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, at a meeting to advance President Joe Biden's nominees to the federal courts, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Caption Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, the ranking member, confers with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, at a meeting to advance President Joe Biden's nominees to the federal courts, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

Caption Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., left, shakes hands with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, right, at the beginning of their meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Caption Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., left, shakes hands with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, right, at the beginning of their meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson walks with former Senator Doug Jones of Alabama to a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Washington. If confirmed, Jackson would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Caption Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson walks with former Senator Doug Jones of Alabama to a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Washington. If confirmed, Jackson would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Washington. If confirmed, Jackson would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Caption Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Washington. If confirmed, Jackson would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., meets with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Caption Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., meets with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Washington. If confirmed, Jackson would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Caption Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Washington. If confirmed, Jackson would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., left, sits down for a meeting with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, right, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Caption Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., left, sits down for a meeting with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, right, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Washington. If confirmed, Jackson would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci Caption Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Washington. If confirmed, Jackson would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Caption Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., left, shakes hands with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, right, at the beginning of their meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Caption Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., left, shakes hands with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, right, at the beginning of their meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh