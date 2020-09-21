Democrats unveil temporary funding bill to avert shutdown

It also finances the possible transition to a new administration if Joe Biden wins the White House and would stave off an unwelcome COVID-caused increase in Medicare Part B premiums for outpatient doctor visits.

“We do prefer additional farm aid in the CR,” said Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow. “Most of all we want a clean CR to keep the government open.”

Congressional aides close to the talks had depicted the farm provision as a bargaining chip to seek comparable wins for Democrats, but Pelosi requests for provisions related to the Census and funding for states to help them carry out elections this fall were denied by GOP negotiators.

Trump announced $13 billion in coronavirus relief for U.S. farmers and ranchers Thursday night during a rally in the swing state of Wisconsin, angering some Democrats.

The release of the legislation paves the way for a House vote this week and Pelosi appears to be calculating that Republicans controlling the Senate would have little choice but to accept it. Legislation requires Democratic votes to pass the Senate, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., retains the right to structure Senate votes that could make Democrats, especially those from farm country, uncomfortable.

In the past, both Democrats and Republicans have sought to use government funding deadlines and must-past temporary funding bills as leverage to try to win concessions elsewhere on Washington's agenda. Such efforts invariably fail.

Republicans in 2013 used it in a failed attempt to prevent implementation of the so-called Obamacare health law and Democrats returned the favor in 2018 in a futile effort to force debate on permitting immigrants brought into the country illegally as children to remain in the U.S.

“None of us has any interest in shutting down government. That has such a harmful and painful impact on so many people in our country, so I would hope that we can just proceed," Pelosi said Sunday on ABC News. “We’re not going to be shutting down government."