Democrats warn against family leave cuts from spending bill

Gillibrand said she's open to negotiating the terms of the paid leave program, but if it's not included in the final package, she might have a hard time voting in favor of the legislation.

“It would be extremely hard because this is a bill, if we don’t pass it now, it won’t have a time like this again," Gillibrand said.

Biden can't afford to lose any Democratic votes in the 50-50 split Senate with Republicans fully opposed to the president's plans.

Gillibrand said the proposal needs to be gender neutral, offering all workers paid leave for things like the birth of a child or caring for a sick or dying family member. The coalition of senators is seeking a plan to offer 12 weeks of paid leave, or as many weeks as can be negotiated, in a permanent way so it doesn't have to be muscled through Congress again.

The most recent version of the proposal would have offered the biggest benefit to low- and middle-income earners, offering up $5,000 of paid leave for workers, giving workers who earn $60,000 or less annually a full wage for 12 weeks.

In a meeting at the White House on Tuesday with a small group of progressive House Democrats, Biden told lawmakers he wants to include money to create four weeks annually of paid family leave, down from his 12-week proposal.

Biden’s discussion of the revised plan was described by two people familiar with the session who would only do so on the condition of anonymity. One person said there would be limits on the incomes of families that would qualify for the program.

Gillibrand said senators are willing to compromise on the numbers and build on the program in the future. She said she's also seeking to meet with conservative West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a key holdout who has been seeking to curtail the size and scope of Biden's plan.

Associated Press writer Alan Fram in Washington contributed to this report.