Demolition crews move in at condo tower amid storm fears

The confirmed death toll from the June 24 collapse stood at 24, but 121 people were still unaccounted for.

“We have a building here in Surfside that is tottering. It is structurally unsound,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday. “And although the eye of the storm is not likely to pass over this direction, you could feel gusts in this area.”

The building won’t come down until Monday at the earliest, according to Jadallah. That estimate was based on how many holes the demolition team needs to drill, he said, adding that the process has to move slowly to prevent a premature collapse.

Miami-Dade police will go door-to-door to evacuate residents in surrounding buildings in advance of the demolition, Surfside officials said. No one will be allowed in the buildings to the immediate north and south of the collapsed structure.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said officials would resume the search and rescue effort on any sections of the pile that are “safe to access as soon as we are cleared.”

Once the structure is demolished, the remnants will be removed immediately with the intent of giving rescuers access for the first time to parts of the garage area that are a focus of interest, Jadallah said. That could give a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble and could possibly harbor survivors.

No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the collapse.

____

Calvan reported from Tallahassee, Florida. Associated Press writers Terry Spencer in Surfside, Florida, and Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta contributed to this report.

In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies heavy-lift cranes are used to aid in the search and recovery operation at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Evalyn Fregene holds a bouquet of flowers as she pays her respects at a makeshift memorial near the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Rescue workers continue to look through rubble for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo building in Surfside, Fla., on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Matias J. Ocner Credit: Matias J. Ocner

Rescue teams use jack hammers to chip through debris and rubble as they continue to look for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo building in Surfside, Fla., on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Matias J. Ocner Credit: Matias J. Ocner

Rescue teams use jack hammers to chip through debris and rubble as they continue to look for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo building in Surfside, Fla., on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP) Credit: Matias J. Ocner Credit: Matias J. Ocner