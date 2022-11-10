Dempsey: 'Disenchanted' is an escape from dark-themed movies

The Nov. 18 release of “Disenchanted" comes 15 years after the “Enchanted.” Both star Amy Adams as cheery, singsong Giselle, who falls in love with a lawyer played by Dempsey.

He said that during his recent travels he was disappointed by the heavy, dark-themed entertainment options. “Do I really want to get into this dark film right now? I just want to escape the realities of the world, not listen to the news, stay away from social media, and watch something,” he said.