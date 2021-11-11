Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

In a statement, the 10 Democrats said Gosar's posting "goes beyond the pale" and called it a "clear cut case for censure."

“As the events of January 6th have shown, such vicious and vulgar messaging can and does foment actual violence," the Democrats said. "Violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon meant to silence women and discourage them from seeking positions of authority and participating in public life, with women of color disproportionately impacted.”