Dems consider new immigration plan for domestic policy bill

The language Democrats are considering would specify that parole could be granted to those in the U.S. since 2011 for five years, which could be renewed for an additional five years, said one immigration advocate who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe internal planning.

The provisions under consideration would not explicitly provide paroled immigrants a way to become legal permanent residents or citizens. But roughly 1 million of them with close relatives in the U.S. would be able to take advantage of existing procedures to seek that status, the advocate said.

The idea is being considered by Democratic leaders but no decision has been made, said three Senate Democratic aides who would describe the status of the proposal only on condition of anonymity.

In a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Lorella Praeli, co-president of the progressive group Community Change Action, said the parole option would “likely” be an option Democrats pursue.