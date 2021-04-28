Dems laud racial diversity as panel turns focus to judges

“Well, I just checked. Joe Biden is president of the United States and ‘Obamacare’ is still on the books,” Grassley said. “If my friends don’t want to apologize to Justice Barrett publicly, she’s right next door and I’ll bet she’d be happy to accept any apologies in person.”

The committee heard from five nominees on Wednesday, with Ketanji Brown Jackson attracting most of the attention.

She is a federal judge in the District of Columbia, and Biden wants her promoted to the appeals court seat left vacant when Merrick Garland became Biden's attorney general. Biden has promised to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court if a vacancy arises and Jackson is widely seen as a potential pick down the line.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said that because Democrats were placing so much emphasis on race, he wanted to know what role it would play in judicial decisions.

“I don't think race plays a role in the kind of judge that I have been and that I would be, in the way that you asked that question" Jackson said. She added: “I'm methodically and intentionally setting aside personal views, any other inappropriate considerations, and I would think race would be the kind of thing that would be inappropriate to inject in my evaluation of a case."

Cornyn also tried to get her to weigh in on the debate about expanding the Supreme Court, an idea being pushed by some Democratic lawmakers. Biden this month created a commission charged with examining the politically incendiary issues of expanding the court and instituting term limits for justices, among other topics.

“Do you think the Supreme Court is broken?" the senator asked.

“I've never said anything about the Supreme Court being broken, and again, you know, I'm not able to comment on the structure, the size, the functioning even of the Supreme Court," Jackson said.

Jackson had gone before the committee in 2012 for her current job. Introducing her was then-Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who later became House speaker and is related to her by marriage. “Now, our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji’s intellect, for her character, for her integrity, it is unequivocal,” Ryan said at the time.

As for whether there might be a Supreme Court opening in the near future, Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, the court's oldest member, has been mum about any retirement plans. The last he had to say on the topic, in an interview published in December, was: "I mean, eventually I'll retire, sure I will. And it's hard to know exactly when."

Liberal groups have urged the court's most senior liberal justice to step down while Democrats have Vice President Kamala Harris to break a confirmation vote tie in a Senate split 50-50. And it's getting to be the time of year when justices often announce their retirements.

If Breyer were to retire this year or next and Biden were to select Jackson to replace him, it would be a quick potential promotion, but also not out of step with other members of the court.

President George H.W. Bush nominated Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court in 1991, just a year after putting him on the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia Circuit. Last fall, Trump nominated Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It was just three years after he put the Notre Dame law professor on an appeals court.

Also being considered for the appeals court was Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, 41, a Washington attorney. She previously served as a federal public defender in Chicago. Democratic lawmakers embraced her work as a public defender, saying such experience is too scarce in today's federal judiciary.

Jackson-Akiwumi said she too believed that race wouldn't play a role in the type of judge that she would be.

“I do believe that demographic diversity of all types, even beyond race, plays an important role in increasing public confidence in our courts and increases the public's ability to accept the legitimacy of court decisions," she said.

Three other Biden nominees who testified were: Julien Xavier Neals, who is Black and is county counsel for New Jersey's Bergen County; U.S. Magistrate Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, who is Muslim and of Pakistani ancestry; and Regina M. Rodriguez, who is Hispanic and is a Denver lawyer.

