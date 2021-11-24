Denmark seeks support to reintroduce face mask use

Earlier this month, Denmark reintroduced a digital COVID-19 pass months after it was ended and restrictions were phased out. The pass now applies to nightclubs, cafes, party buses and indoor restaurants, but also outdoor events where the number of people exceeds 2,000. The government also wants it to be used in public work places, higher education, hairdressers ad tattoo parlors, but that would need approval from lawmakers.

If passed by parliament, the reintroduction of face masks and the extended use of the digital pass would start on Nov. 29. A majority seems to be backing the proposal by the minority Social Democratic government.

Henrik Ullum, head of the Statens Serum Institut — a government agency that maps the spread of the coronavirus in the Scandinavian country — called the vaccines "our superweapon. We are challenged by declining immunity, therefore we must have a third jab.”

Denmark has said it will offer a booster shot and has started with older people and the vulnerable.

