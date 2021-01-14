Denmark to hold impeachment trial vote on ex-minister

If a majority in parliament decides that an official should face the court, the person is then charged. There can be no appeal.

Stoejberg, who was considered an immigration hardliner, said 32 couples were to be separated, but only 23 of them were split up before the policy was halted months later.

A vote in Denmark’s 179-seat Folketing later Thursday to decide whether to try Stoejberg is seen as a formality since the Social Democrats, which heads a minority government and has 48 seats in the parliament, have the support of other parties.

Stoejberg’s own Liberals said it would also back such a trial, but would leave it up to its members to decide for themselves. Two smaller parties — the anti-immigration Danish People’s Party and the far-right New Right — have said they will vote against it.

During her time in office, Stoejberg spearheaded the tightening of asylum and immigration rules. Denmark adopted a law in 2016 requiring newly arrived asylum-seekers to hand over valuables such as jewelry and gold to help pay for their stays in the country.

Danish media noted that most of the women in the divided couples were between the ages of 15 and 17 and the men were between the ages of 15 and 32. Most came from Syria, and some had children or the women were pregnant.

In Denmark, the legal marriage age is 18. The women who were minors said they had consented to their marriages.

In 1995, former Justice Minister Erik Ninn-Hansen was given a suspended four-month sentence for having prevented refugees from Sri Lanka from bringing their families to Denmark.

Since the 2019 election that brought the Social Democrats to power, immigration has become a less pressing issue in Danish politics.