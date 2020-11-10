Denmark wants to ban mink farming until end 2021

“Although things went fast, it goes without saying that it must be completely clear that a new legislation is required here,” Frederiksen said.

Under the proposed law, mink farming will not be allowed until Dec. 31, 2021, though a limited number of mink can be held privately, as pets for example.

The ruling Social Democrats have 48 seats in Parliament and need support to reach the majority of 90 lawmakers.

Taking a safety-first approach, the Danish government on Wednesday ordered the cull of all minks bred at Denmark’s 1,139 mink farms and has put more than a quarter million Danes in a northern region of the country into lockdown.

It said the mutated version of the virus was found in 11 people infected by minks.

Public authorities and mink breeders have started the culling, putting down some 2.5 million animals - infected and healthy - so far

Denmark, the world’s largest mink fur exporter, produces an estimated 17 million furs per year. Kopenhagen Fur, a cooperative of 1,500 Danish breeders, accounts for 40% of the global mink production. Most of its exports go to China and Hong Kong.

___

Follow AP’s coronavirus pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Mink are buried in a mass grave as Danish health authorities, assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces dispose of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro, Denmark, Monday, Nov. 9 2020. Danish mink will be buried in mass graves on military land as the country's incinerators and rendering plants struggle to keep up, the Danish environmental and health authorities announced. Denmark will cull about 17 million mink after a mutated form of coronavirus that can spread to humans was found on mink farms. (Morten Stricker/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Morten Stricker Credit: Morten Stricker

A mass grave is prepared as Danish health authorities, assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces, work to dispose of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro, Denmark, Monday, Nov. 9 2020. Danish mink will be buried in mass graves on military land as the country's incinerators and rendering plants struggle to keep up, the Danish environmental and health authorities announced. Denmark will cull about 17 million mink after a mutated form of coronavirus that can spread to humans was found on mink farms. (Morten Stricker/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Morten Stricker Credit: Morten Stricker

A member of the cleansing team works as Danish health authorities, assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces dispose of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro, Denmark, Monday, Nov. 9 2020. Danish mink will be buried in mass graves on military land as the country's incinerators and rendering plants struggle to keep up, the Danish environmental and health authorities announced. Denmark will cull about 17 million mink after a mutated form of coronavirus that can spread to humans was found on mink farms. (Morten Stricker/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Morten Stricker Credit: Morten Stricker

Safety gear used by members of Danish health authorities, and the Danish Armed Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro, Denmark, Monday, Nov. 9 2020. Danish mink will be buried in mass graves on military land as the country's incinerators and rendering plants struggle to keep up, the Danish environmental and health authorities announced. Denmark will cull about 17 million mink after a mutated form of coronavirus that can spread to humans was found on mink farms. (Morten Stricker/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Morten Stricker Credit: Morten Stricker

Heavy machinery is used by members of Danish health authorities, assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro, Denmark, Monday, Nov. 9 2020. Danish mink will be buried in mass graves on military land as the country's incinerators and rendering plants struggle to keep up, the Danish environmental and health authorities announced. Denmark will cull about 17 million mink after a mutated form of coronavirus that can spread to humans was found on mink farms. (Morten Stricker/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Morten Stricker Credit: Morten Stricker

Heavy machinery is used by members of Danish health authorities, assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro, Denmark, Monday, Nov. 9 2020. Danish mink will be buried in mass graves on military land as the country's incinerators and rendering plants struggle to keep up, the Danish environmental and health authorities announced. Denmark will cull about 17 million mink after a mutated form of coronavirus that can spread to humans was found on mink farms. (Morten Stricker/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Morten Stricker Credit: Morten Stricker

Heavy machinery is cleansed after being used by members of Danish health authorities, assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro, Denmark, Monday, Nov. 9 2020. Danish mink will be buried in mass graves on military land as the country's incinerators and rendering plants struggle to keep up, the Danish environmental and health authorities announced. Denmark will cull about 17 million mink after a mutated form of coronavirus that can spread to humans was found on mink farms. (Morten Stricker/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Morten Stricker Credit: Morten Stricker

Heavy machinery is used by members of Danish health authorities, assisted by members of the Danish Armed Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro, Denmark, Monday, Nov. 9 2020. Danish mink will be buried in mass graves on military land as the country's incinerators and rendering plants struggle to keep up, the Danish environmental and health authorities announced. Denmark will cull about 17 million mink after a mutated form of coronavirus that can spread to humans was found on mink farms. (Morten Stricker/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Morten Stricker Credit: Morten Stricker