Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area

Capt. Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the fire department, said it appears the fire originated in the suite but was partially suppressed by a sprinkler system. It then spread to the seats, which are made of plastic.

“This type of plastic that the seats are composed of burns with not only significant ferocity, very large flames, but also produces a tremendous amount of black smoke,” he said.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire, which burned at least 1,000 square feet (93 square meters).

A welder's torch was blamed for starting a similar fire that burned plastic seats in the west stands of the old Mile High Stadium in January 2002.

“Our firefighters have an experience with this type of fire fight. ... Any time that you have a fire on an upper level, you're going to have to move a great deal of equipment to that environment. So our firefighters brought a number of heavy pieces of hose and equipment, saws and the like, to be able to help them extinguish this fire," Pixley said Thursday.

