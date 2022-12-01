Denver gets go-ahead from EPA after progress on lead pipes

“We have to instill enough trust in our customers that they’ll open their door to us,” said Alexis Woodrow, Denver Water’s lead reduction program manager.

Officials also said they are targeting lead pipe replacements near schools and daycare centers. The Denver Water proposal required special permission from EPA. Now what was a trial can move forward in full.

Lead pipes were installed decades ago and there are millions underground around the country carrying tap water into homes and businesses. Most, but not all, are in the Midwest and Northeast.

President Joe Biden signed an infrastructure bill last year that provides $15 billion for lead pipe work. It will significantly help but won’t be enough to remove all lead pipes. The law will provide $76 million for Denver Water’s replacement efforts. Some of the project’s cost will be paid by customers in the form of water rates.

Flint, Michigan’s lead water problems focused national attention on the danger of lead in water. Other cities like Benton Harbor, Michigan and Newark, New Jersey have faced flat out crisis.

The responses to these crises have varied. In Benton Harbor, filters were not part of the solution, forcing people to go to distribution centers to pick up bottled water for cooking and drinking. In Denver, filters are a key part of the response. With aggressive outreach efforts, most residents who should be using them, are, according to Denver Water.

The city’s latest tests show that lead levels have now dropped below federal limits.

“It is going to have long-term benefits for these communities,” said KC Becker, head of the EPA region that includes Colorado.

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

