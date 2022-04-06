Denver suburb where Elijah McClain died ousts police chief

Twombly also said he had ongoing conversations with officers in the department and was concerned about the number of officers who have left. When asked by a reporter, he said he was concerned about the rise in crime in the community but he did not attribute that to Wilson.

“It really comes down to a lack of confidence on my part for her to be able to lead the department,” he said.

Twombly said Aurora would continue to uphold its consent decree agreement with the attorney general, signed in November, but some were skeptical.

"Aurora is already regressing soon after the ink has dried on the consent decree," said Qusair Mohamedbhai, who represents McClain's mother, Sheneen McClain, and Kyle Vinson, a Black man who was shown on video being pistol whipped by an Aurora police officer last year.

The state lawmakers who represent Aurora, all Democrats, issued a statement saying Wilson’s firing will set back efforts to eliminate “the department’s longstanding pattern and practice of racist policing.”

"Her firing in the middle of these efforts sends a terrible message to the police force and to the community about Aurora’s commitment to reforming these practices,” they said.

