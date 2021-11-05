Denver Zoo reports world's first coronavirus cases in hyenas

The other animals that tested positive in recent weeks have either fully recovered or are on the path to a full recovery.

“We now know that many other species may be susceptible to COVID-19 based on multiple reports, and we continue to use the highest level of care and precaution when working with all of our 3,000 animals and 450 different species,” the statement said.

Infections have been reported in multiple species worldwide, mostly in animals that had close contact with a person with COVID-19, according the the United States Department of Agriculture, which oversees the NVSL. A news release Friday said scientists are still learning about coronavirus infections in animals, but based on the information available, the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is low.

People with COVID-19 should avoid close contact with animals, including pets, to protect them from possible infection, according to the news release.

The NVSL serves as an international reference lab, providing testing for foreign and emerging animal diseases, as well as offering guidance on diagnostic techniques.