Depp libel suit moves ahead against Heard after resting case

Chew argued that the jury has a wealth of evidence to conclude that Heard falsely accused Depp of abuse. In fact, he said, the evidence shows that “Ms. Heard physically abused him. She's the abuser.”

Heard's lawyer, J. Benjamin Rottenborn, said the evidence is clear over the last three weeks of testimony that Heard's allegations of abuse are truthful.

“We haven’t gotten to put on our case yet,” he said. “This is all evidence that has come in while plaintiff controls the playing field.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in Fairfax County Circuit Court after Heard wrote a December 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." The article never mentions Depp by name, but Depp's lawyers say he was defamed nevertheless because it's a clear reference to abuse allegations Heard levied in 2016, in the midst of the couple's divorce proceedings.

The judge on Tuesday did say she's reserving judgment on whether the article's headline in online editions should be part of the libel lawsuit because she said the evidence is unclear at this point whether Heard wrote the headline or is responsible for it. The online headline reads, "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change."

Among the final witnesses for Depp on Tuesday morning was Erin Falati, a private nurse for Heard. She testified on a recorded deposition that she received photos of Heard with red marks on her face the night of May 21, 2016. That's the night of a final fight between Depp and Heard that precipitated Heard's divorce filing a few days later and her May 27 appearance at a Los Angeles courthouse, with red marks on her face, seeking a restraining order.

Depp has said Heard faked the bruises, and presented testimony from police officers who didn't see marks on Heard's face when authorities were called the night of the fight. But the photos texted to Falati, which were seen by the jury, could contradict the officers' perception.

Combined Shape Caption Actress Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday May 3, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Watson/Pool photo via AP) Credit: Jim Watson Credit: Jim Watson Combined Shape Caption Actress Amber Heard listens in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Tuesday May 3, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Jim Watson/Pool photo via AP) Credit: Jim Watson Credit: Jim Watson

