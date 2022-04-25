Depp takes stand for 4th day in libel trial against Heard

Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post. She refers to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." The piece doesn't name Depp. But his attorneys argue that it clearly references a restraining order that Heard sought in May 2016, right after Depp told her he wanted a divorce.

Depp said the accusations and the article contributed to an unfairly ruined reputation that made him a Hollywood outcast and cost him his role in the lucrative "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie franchise. Heard's attorneys say Depp's damaged reputation is the result of his own bad behavior.

Depp has been on the stand in Fairfax County Circuit Court since Tuesday afternoon. His previous testimony described the couple’s volatile relationship. He denied that he ever abused Heard.

The actor said that Heard abused drugs and often violently attacked him. He called the drug addiction accusations against him “grossly embellished,” though he acknowledged taking many drugs.

___

Associated Press writer Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia, contributed to this report.