Depp's friend expresses doubts over Heard's allegations

Depp denies abusing Heard.

Baruch, a painter, has been friends with Depp since 1980. He also worked at the Viper Room when the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor partly owned the famed Los Angeles club. Baruch said Depp has financially supported him, providing him with places to live and giving him about $100,000 over the years.

Baruch testified that he noticed no makeup on Heard's face when she said Depp hit her. But during cross-examination, Baruch conceded he didn't know if Heard — who worked with cosmetics giant L’Oreal — had applied any concealer, foundation, powder or tint.

At one point, Baruch got emotional, stating that Heard needs to “take responsibility and move on.”

He said he never saw violence from Depp.

“His family has been completely wrecked by all of this stuff, and it's not fair,” Baruch said. “It’s not right, what she did. ... It’s insane.”

Heard’s lawyers have said the evidence will show that Depp physically and sexually assaulted Heard on multiple occasions. And they've argued that Depp's denials lack credibility because he frequently drank and used drugs to the point of blacking out and failing to remember anything he did.

The first witness called for the trial was Depp’s older sister, Christi Dembrowski, who faced a barrage of questions from Heard’s lawyers about Depp’s alcohol and drug use.

When she took the stand Tuesday, Dembrowski said she and her brother endured a difficult childhood in which Depp learned to hide from an abusive mother. Dembrowski, who also worked as Depp's personal manager, said she saw the same pattern in Depp’s relationship with Heard, adding that she would book an extra hotel room for Depp if Heard started a fight.

But Dembrowski struggled on cross-examination when asked why she sent texts to Depp in February 2014 that said, “Stop drinking. Stop coke. Stop pills.”

Heard's lawyers asked similar questions Wednesday, zeroing in on a text exchange between Heard and Dembrowski in February 2014.

“Ms. Heard says, ‘JD is on a bender,’ and your response is, ‘Where are the kids?’ — correct?” J. Benjamin Rottenborn asked.

Dembrowski said that was correct. She also confirmed a 2014 email exchange she had with a doctor who treated Depp’s addiction to pain medication.

“You believe that your brother needed help with drugs and alcohol?” Rottenborn asked.

Dembrowski responded that she was concerned about Depp's use of one medication but didn't believe that he had a problem with drugs or alcohol overall, or that he romanticized drug culture.

Both Depp and Heard are expected to testify at the trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court, scheduled for six weeks, along with actors Paul Bettany and James Franco and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Heard’s lawyers had sought to have the case tried in California, where the actors reside. But a judge ruled that Depp was within his rights to bring the case in Virginia because The Washington Post’s computer servers for its online edition are located in the county. Depp’s lawyers have said they brought the case in Virginia in part because the laws here are more favorable to their case.

Caption Actor Johnny Depp is seated inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp says Heard libeled him when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp is never mentioned by name, but he says the article implicates him nonetheless because it refers to past accusations Heard made when she sought a restraining order against him. A civil jury of seven members, plus four alternates, was selected Monday to hear the case in Fairfax County Circuit Court. Opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP) Credit: Brendan Smialowski Credit: Brendan Smialowski Caption Actor Johnny Depp is seated inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp says Heard libeled him when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp is never mentioned by name, but he says the article implicates him nonetheless because it refers to past accusations Heard made when she sought a restraining order against him. A civil jury of seven members, plus four alternates, was selected Monday to hear the case in Fairfax County Circuit Court. Opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP) Credit: Brendan Smialowski Credit: Brendan Smialowski

Caption Actress Amber Heard looks on inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp says Heard libeled him when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp is never mentioned by name, but he says the article implicates him nonetheless because it refers to past accusations Heard made when she sought a restraining order against him. A civil jury of seven members, plus four alternates, was selected Monday to hear the case in Fairfax County Circuit Court. Opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP) Credit: Brendan Smialowski Credit: Brendan Smialowski Caption Actress Amber Heard looks on inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp says Heard libeled him when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp is never mentioned by name, but he says the article implicates him nonetheless because it refers to past accusations Heard made when she sought a restraining order against him. A civil jury of seven members, plus four alternates, was selected Monday to hear the case in Fairfax County Circuit Court. Opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP) Credit: Brendan Smialowski Credit: Brendan Smialowski

Caption Actress Amber Heard is seen inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp says Heard libeled him when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp is never mentioned by name, but he says the article implicates him nonetheless because it refers to past accusations Heard made when she sought a restraining order against him. A civil jury of seven members, plus four alternates, was selected Monday to hear the case in Fairfax County Circuit Court. Opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP) Credit: Brendan Smialowski Credit: Brendan Smialowski Caption Actress Amber Heard is seen inside the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp says Heard libeled him when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp is never mentioned by name, but he says the article implicates him nonetheless because it refers to past accusations Heard made when she sought a restraining order against him. A civil jury of seven members, plus four alternates, was selected Monday to hear the case in Fairfax County Circuit Court. Opening statements are set to begin on Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP) Credit: Brendan Smialowski Credit: Brendan Smialowski

Caption Johnny Depp appears at the High Court in London, on July 17, 2020, left, and Amber Heard appears outside the High Court in London on July 28, 2020. Jury selection begins for the libel lawsuit filed by Depp against Heard in Virginia after The Washington Post published her opinion piece. Depp's lawyers say the article falsely implies that she was physically and sexually abused by Depp when the actors were married. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Johnny Depp appears at the High Court in London, on July 17, 2020, left, and Amber Heard appears outside the High Court in London on July 28, 2020. Jury selection begins for the libel lawsuit filed by Depp against Heard in Virginia after The Washington Post published her opinion piece. Depp's lawyers say the article falsely implies that she was physically and sexually abused by Depp when the actors were married. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Actor Johnny Depp appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP) Credit: Brendan Smialowski Credit: Brendan Smialowski Caption Actor Johnny Depp appears in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Fairfax, Va. A jury in Virginia is scheduled to hear opening statements in a defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. (Brendan Smialowski, Pool via AP) Credit: Brendan Smialowski Credit: Brendan Smialowski

Caption Isaac Baruch speaks in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Caption Isaac Baruch speaks in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein