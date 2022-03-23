dayton-daily-news logo
X

Deputies: Man mauled by tiger at Florida airboat attraction

Nation & World
53 minutes ago
Officials say a tiger mauled a worker at a Florida airboat attraction

OCHOPEE, Fla. (AP) — A tiger mauled a worker Tuesday afternoon at a Florida airboat attraction, officials said.

The attack occurred at Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office. According to Wooten's website, the attraction includes an animal sanctuary that features two tigers, two lions, otters, turtles, crocodiles and alligators.

A caretaker was feeding a tiger in its enclosure when another worker who wasn't authorized to be with the tiger entered the enclosure, deputies said. The tiger attacked the 50-year-old man and caused injuries to both of his arms, officials said.

The man was transported to a hospital. Officials didn't immediately disclose his condition.

The tiger’s caretaker was able to safely contain the big cat, officials said. The tiger was not injured.

According to Wooten's website, the attraction includes an animal sanctuary that features two tigers, two lions, otters, turtles, crocodiles and alligators.

In December, a custodial worker was mauled by a tiger at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens after entering an unauthorized area. A Collier County deputy shot the animal as its jaw were wrapped around the man’s arm.

In Other News
1
Tornado strikes New Orleans as storms move into Deep South
2
Japan lifts power outage warning, but supply outlook fragile
3
Jackson pushes back at GOP critics, defends judicial record
4
Ash Barty retires from tennis at age 25; won 3 Grand Slams
5
Antetokounmpo returns, Bucks roll to 126-98 win over Bulls
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top