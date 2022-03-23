Deputies: Man mauled by tiger at Florida airboat attraction

The attack occurred at Wooten's Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office. According to Wooten's website, the attraction includes an animal sanctuary that features two tigers, two lions, otters, turtles, crocodiles and alligators.

A caretaker was feeding a tiger in its enclosure when another worker who wasn't authorized to be with the tiger entered the enclosure, deputies said. The tiger attacked the 50-year-old man and caused injuries to both of his arms, officials said.