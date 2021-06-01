Deputy, suspect killed in California desert shootout

“Our prayers are with him and his family as we all mourn in this difficult time,” McMahon said in a video statement.

McMahon said deputies found the gunman, who once again started shooting at them. Deputies returned fire and killed the suspect, who was not immediately identified.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, officials said.

Vaca was a 17-year veteran of the department assigned to the sheriff's department's Morongo Basin station, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.