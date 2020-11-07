D’Eriq Kin leads No. 11 Miami to comeback win over NC State

Knight also had a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter.

NC State padded its lead to 41-31 on Christopher Dunn’s 53-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Josh Borregales kicked three field goals, connecting from 38 and 22 yards in the fourth quarter. The latter came with 6:12 remaining after the Hurricanes were within a half-yard of the end zone before a fourth-down penalty.

The Hurricanes, coming off a 19-14 home victory over Virginia, had a 21-14 lead less than 16 1/2 minutes into the game. NC State led at halftime on the strength of Hockman’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Cary Angeline with 2:49 left.

Miami was missing 11 players, including starting left tackle John Campbell Jr. and starting tight end Brevin Jordan.

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The Hurricanes outscored their first six opponents by a combined margin of 57-23 in the second quarter. But NC State’s 10-7 edge produced a 24-21 lead, marking only the second halftime deficit of the season for the Hurricanes.

NC State: Angeline, a redshirt senior, has caught at least one touchdown pass in five of the Wolfpack’s games. NC State won the other four games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Miami could move back into the Top 10 after four weeks outside of that territory.

With a victory, NC State would have been a candidate to climb back into the rankings. The Wolfpack spent one week in the Top 25 following a three-game winning streak before dropping out with a loss to then-No. 14 North Carolina.

UP NEXT

Miami: At Virginia Tech next Saturday.

NC State: Host Florida State next Saturday.

North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) prepares to pass while pressured by Miami defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

North Carolina State linebacker Vi Jones (31) sacks Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) runs past North Carolina State linebacker Isaiah Moore, obscured at left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) celebrates after scoring on a 31-yard touchdown reception during the first half against Miami in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

Miami wide receiver Mike Harley (3) celebrates after running into the stands following a 20-yard touchdown reception against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

North Carolina State safety Jakeen Harris defends against Miami wide receiver Mike Harley (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. Harris was called for pass interference. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) gains yards against Miami during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

North Carolina State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) pulls in a reception in front of Miami cornerback Al Blades Jr. (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman