D’Eriq King leads No. 11 Miami to comeback win over NC State

“He came ready to play,” Miami tight end Will Mallory said. “He came ready to lead us and that’s exactly what he did. Everybody had that confidence in his ability.”

Miami (6-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored the final 13 points to win its third game in a row and match last season’s victory total under second-year coach Manny Diaz.

“The guys believed in each other and they did what they needed to do to get it done,” Diaz said. “We’ve got a connected football team. We’ve got guys who fight for each other. … We never expected this game to be easy.”

King ended up with season-high totals through the air and on the ground.

“He’s that guy, a great leader,” Harley said. “He’s that guy Miami needed.”

Harley also had a 20-yard TD catch in the second quarter. He finished with 153 yards on eight receptions.

Zonovan Knight had a 100-yard kickoff return to put NC State (4-3, 4-3) on top in the third quarter. Bailey Hockman was 19 for 28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolfpack. He had a pass intercepted by DJ Ivey after Miami’s final touchdown.

“They made a big play they needed to and we didn’t,” NC State coach Dave Doeren said. “Just couldn’t put them away. They made one more play than we did at the end.”

Knight also had a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter for his first touchdown.

NC State padded its lead to 41-31 on Christopher Dunn’s 53-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Josh Borregales kicked three field goals, connecting from 38 and 22 yards in the fourth quarter. The latter came with 6:12 remaining after the Hurricanes were within a half-yard of the end zone before a fourth-down penalty.

King said Diaz made the right decision.

“It made sense to kick the field goal,” he said. “It shows what kind of coach he is. He trusted the defense.”

Earlier, Hockman handed off to receiver Thayer Thomas and then received the ball back and ran behind a convoy of blockers for what was ruled a 31-yard touchdown pass play on the game’s opening possession. It was the first touchdown reception for a Wolfpack quarterback since Philip Rivers in 2000.

The Hurricanes, coming off a 19-14 home victory over Virginia, had a 21-14 lead less than 16 1/2 minutes into the game. NC State led at halftime on the strength of Hockman’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Cary Angeline with 2:49 left.

Miami was missing 11 players, including starting left tackle John Campbell Jr. and starting tight end Brevin Jordan.

“The way we practiced for this game was as unusual as any game I’ve been a part of,” Diaz said. “It hasn’t been easy.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Miami: The Hurricanes outscored their first six opponents by a combined margin of 57-23 in the second quarter. But NC State’s 10-7 edge produced a 24-21 lead, marking only the second halftime deficit of the season for the Hurricanes.

NC State: Angeline, a redshirt senior, has caught at least one touchdown pass in five of the Wolfpack’s games. NC State won the other four games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Miami could move back into the Top 10 after four weeks outside of that territory.

With a victory, NC State would have been a candidate to climb back into the rankings. The Wolfpack spent one week in the Top 25 following a three-game winning streak before dropping out with a loss to then-No. 14 North Carolina.

DELIVERING ON DEFENSE

Four of Miami’s first six opponents failed to reach the 20-point mark. Then the Wolfpack held a 24-21 halftime lead

“It was a challenge for us to stay together,” defensive end Jaelan Phillips said.

NC State’s final three possessions combined to produce a net of 6 total yards.

UP NEXT

Miami: At Virginia Tech next Saturday.

NC State: Hosts Florida State next Saturday.

Miami's Mark Pope, left and Jaylan Knighton, right, celebrate with Mike Harley, rear, after Harley scored on 54-yard touchdown during the second half of Miami's 44-41 victory over North Carolina State in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins (8) pulls in a 39-yard touchdown reception as North Carolina State defensive back Joshua Pierre-Louis (19) trails during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) prepares to pass while pressured by Miami defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

North Carolina State linebacker Vi Jones (31) sacks Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) runs past North Carolina State linebacker Isaiah Moore, obscured at left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) celebrates after scoring on a 31-yard touchdown reception during the first half against Miami in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

Miami wide receiver Mike Harley (3) celebrates after running into the stands following a 20-yard touchdown reception against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

North Carolina State safety Jakeen Harris defends against Miami wide receiver Mike Harley (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. Harris was called for pass interference. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) gains yards against Miami during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman

North Carolina State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) pulls in a reception in front of Miami cornerback Al Blades Jr. (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool) Credit: Ethan Hyman Credit: Ethan Hyman