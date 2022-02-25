DeRozan continues streak with 37 points, Bulls beat Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with a season-high 27 points. Danilo Gallinari scored 26 points. Trae Young added 14 points and 10 assists. Clint Capela finished with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

The Bulls trailed 108-105 when Atlanta got called for a shot-clock violation with 58 seconds remaining.

DeRozan then hit a pull-up jumper. Ayo Dosunmu blocked Young's driving layup as the crowd chanted “De-fense! De-fense!”

DeRozan then got fouled by Bogdanovic as he nailed a turnaround, fallaway jumper. He hit the free throw to complete the three-point play, putting Chicago on top 110-108 with 15.1 seconds remaining.

Bogdanovic missed a 3, and Javonte Green hit two free throws for the Bulls to make it a four-point game with 4.5 seconds remaining.

TIP-INS

Hawks: F John Collins (strained right foot) missed his fourth consecutive game. ... G Lou Williams played just under 12 minutes after being listed as questionable because of tension in his left hamstring. ... F/C Gorgui Dieng (personal reasons) missed the game.

Bulls: Thompson played 13:14 in his first game since signing with Chicago last week. The veteran center was waived by Indiana after being acquired Feb. 8 from Sacramento in the deal that sent Domantas Sabonis to the Kings. ... LaVine isn't on an minutes restrictions at least for now, though he might rest when the Bulls play on consecutive nights, coach Billy Donovan said. ... Donovan said the Bulls haven't decided if F Patrick Williams (torn ligaments in left wrist) will start of come off the bench once he is ready to return. The second-year pro was injured against the New York Knicks on Oct. 28 and had surgery.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Toronto on Saturday night.

Bulls: Host Memphis on Saturday night.

Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan scores past Atlanta Hawks' Danilo Gallinari during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Bulls' Tristan Thompson dunks the ball over Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu in Thompson's debut with the Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Bulls' Tristan Thompson (3) scores over Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic, left, and Kevin Huerter during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)