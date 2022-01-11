DeSantis: Freedom is good, COVID mandates, lockdowns are bad

The governor said his policies have made Florida a leader in job growth and that rising state revenue puts the state in a good position for drafting its next budget.

“Freedom works,” DeSantis said. “Our economy is the envy of the nation. And our state is well-prepared to guard against future economic turmoil.”

Meanwhile, he said he will ask the Legislature for money to send undocumented immigrants to other states.

“We cannot be a party to what is effectively a massive human smuggling operation run by the federal government. Companies who are facilitating the movement of illegal aliens from the southern border to Florida should be held accountable,” DeSantis said.

“When the feds dump people here in Florida illegally, the state can re-route them to states that have sanctuary policies,” he also said.

DeSantis also said he wants $1,000 bonuses for teachers and first responders and to save drivers $1 billion with a gas tax holiday.

As DeSantis made his way across the House floor to deliver the speech, he shook the hands of Florida's two independently elected Republican Cabinet members, but snubbed Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“As he walked in, there was no decorum in the recognition,” said Fried, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge DeSantis.

She also said DeSantis' speech was more of an appeal to a national audience than it was an outline of goals for the state.

“Half of his speech was talking about immigration, talking about what's happening in Washington, D.C., and there was less focus on the concerns and the issues that are happening every single day in (Florida) families,” she said.

Also seeking the Democratic nomination for governor are state Sen. Annette Taddeo and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist. But DeSantis has paid little attention to them.

During his speech, DeSantis took time to recognize a man he called the python king, Charlie Dachton, who caught 41 pythons in the Everglades as part of the state's annual roundup of the invasive reptile.

“We resolved to leave our unique natural inheritance to God better than we found it, and we are fulfilling that pledge,” DeSantis said.

Caption Democratic members remain sitting as Republicans stand and applaud while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Democratic members remain sitting as Republicans stand and applaud while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses a joint session of a legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Caption FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. DeSantis is preparing to deliver the last State of the State speech of his first term, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, as he seeks reelection and a possible 2024 presidential run. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File) Credit: Ellen Schmidt Caption FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian hotel-casino on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. DeSantis is preparing to deliver the last State of the State speech of his first term, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, as he seeks reelection and a possible 2024 presidential run. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File) Credit: Ellen Schmidt Credit: Ellen Schmidt

Caption Florida Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls, right, hands the gavel Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson during a joint session of the legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Caption Florida Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls, right, hands the gavel Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson during a joint session of the legislature, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack