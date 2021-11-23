dayton-daily-news logo
DeSclafani, Giants reach agreement on $36M, 3-year contract

Nation & World
30 minutes ago
Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani has reached agreement on a $36 million, three-year contract with the San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani reached agreement Monday on a $36 million, three-year contract to remain with the San Francisco Giants.

DeSclafani emerged as a key member of manager Gabe Kapler's rotation during the NL West champion Giants' record-setting 107-win season, going a career-best 13-7 with 152 strikeouts and a 3.17 ERA over 31 starts.

He is set to make $12 million in each season of the deal from 2022-24, and the contract also includes a $60,000 donation the 31-year-old pitcher will make annually to the Giants Community Fund.

“Obviously, he had a really nice year for us. Beyond his individual stats, we were 21-10 in games that he started, so the team had a lot of success when he took the ball, which is of the ultimate importance," President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said.

Last Wednesday, first baseman Brandon Belt accepted the club's $18.4 million qualifying offer for the 2022 season following a career-best year.

San Francisco cleared roster room by designating outfielder Alex Dickerson for assignment.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

