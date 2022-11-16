Deshaun Watson back practicing with Browns during suspension

As long as he meets requirements, Watson can play on Dec. 4 when the Browns visit Houston, which drafted him in 2017. Watson spent four seasons with the Texans before he demanded a trade and was eventually dealt to Cleveland in March for a slew of draft picks, including three first-rounders.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would not reveal any specifics about plans to get Watson ready to play in two weeks while also preparing starter Jacoby Brissett for this Sunday's game at Buffalo.

Watson took the majority of snaps with Cleveland's starting offense in training camp and started the Browns' exhibition opener at Jacksonville before his suspension kicked in. He was banned from the team's facility until mid-October, when he was allowed to attend meetings and work out.

The 27-year-old tried to keep his skills sharp by working with a private quarterback coach at an area training center during his suspension.

Watson reached financial settlements in 23 civil lawsuits filed against him with two others remaining open. Two grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL