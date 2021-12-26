Hamburger icon
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90

FILE - Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, March 21, 2003. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)
FILE - Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Pretoria, South Africa, Friday, March 21, 2003. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)

Credit: Themba Hadebe

Updated 9 minutes ago
South Africa's president says Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and the retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday. He was 90.

An uncompromising foe of apartheid — South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression again the Black majority — Tutu worked tirelessly, though non-violently, for its downfall.

The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and later Archbishop of Cape Town as well as frequent public demonstrations to galvanize public opinion against racial inequity both at home and globally.

Tutu's death on Sunday "is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," Ramaphosa said in a statement.

“From the pavements of resistance in South Africa to the pulpits of the world’s great cathedrals and places of worship, and the prestigious setting of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the Arch distinguished himself as a non-sectarian, inclusive champion of universal human rights.”

FILE - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses new University of Oklahoma graduates, at a ceremony at the university after he received a honorary degree, Tuesday April 25, 2000 in Norman, Okla. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter, File)

FILE - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses new University of Oklahoma graduates, at a ceremony at the university after he received a honorary degree, Tuesday April 25, 2000 in Norman, Okla. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter, File)
FILE - Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu takes part in a Mass to celebrate four decades of episcopal ministry at a special thanksgiving Mass at St Mary's Cathedral in Johannesburg, July 20, 2016. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)

FILE - Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu takes part in a Mass to celebrate four decades of episcopal ministry at a special thanksgiving Mass at St Mary's Cathedral in Johannesburg, July 20, 2016. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died at the age of 90, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)
FILE - Retiring Archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu, right, greets President Nelson Mandela at a service in Cape Town, Sunday June 23, 1996 held to celebrate the end of Tutu's tenure as leader of the Anglican Church in South Africa. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. (AP Photo/Guy Tillim, File)

FILE - Retiring Archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu, right, greets President Nelson Mandela at a service in Cape Town, Sunday June 23, 1996 held to celebrate the end of Tutu's tenure as leader of the Anglican Church in South Africa. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. (AP Photo/Guy Tillim, File)
FILE - South African Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses a news conference at the World Conference Against Racism, in Durban, South Africa, Wednesday Sept. 5, 2001. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. (AP Photo/Obed Zilwa, File)

FILE - South African Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu addresses a news conference at the World Conference Against Racism, in Durban, South Africa, Wednesday Sept. 5, 2001. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. (AP Photo/Obed Zilwa, File)
FILE - Nobel Peace Laureate, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu reacts during a press conference in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, July 22, 2010. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - Nobel Peace Laureate, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu reacts during a press conference in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, July 22, 2010. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, right, with his wife Leah, left, attends a church service in St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, as Tutu celebrates his 90th birthday. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht, File)

FILE - Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, right, with his wife Leah, left, attends a church service in St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, as Tutu celebrates his 90th birthday. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. (AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht, File)
FILE - Archbishop Desmond Tutu stands during his enthronement service at St. Georges Cathedral, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sept. 7, 1986. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. (AP Photo/Greg English, File)

FILE - Archbishop Desmond Tutu stands during his enthronement service at St. Georges Cathedral, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sept. 7, 1986. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. (AP Photo/Greg English, File)
FILE - South African President F.W. de Klerk left shakes hands with Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Johannesburg, Sept. 14, 1991. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. (AP Photo/John Parkin, File)

FILE - South African President F.W. de Klerk left shakes hands with Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Johannesburg, Sept. 14, 1991. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. (AP Photo/John Parkin, File)
