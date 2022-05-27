Despite ample school security plan, Texas shooter found gaps

Yet when the gunman arrived at the school, he hopped its fence and easily entered through an unlocked back door, police said. Behind the locked door of a fourth-grade classroom, he gunned down children and teachers.

Amid the attack, nearly 20 officers stood in a hallway because the on-site commander believed the gunman was barricaded in the classroom and children were not at risk, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said at a Friday news conference, saying “it was the wrong decision."

The case underscores that even the strongest security plans can be undermined by a seemingly simple lapse, said Curtis Lavarello, executive director of the School Safety Advocacy Council, which provides training on school safety. The Texas school appeared to be doing many things right, he said, but none of that mattered once the gunman was able to walk unobstructed into the building and into a classroom.

“All those things on paper mean nothing if they’re not followed in practice. And there seemed to be a number of gaps,” he said.

In the aftermath of the shooting, some Republicans have been calling for further investments in school safety to prevent more attacks. Some have pushed for more armed police in schools, along with metal detectors and measures to make it harder to enter schools.

Among those promoting physical security measures is Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Appearing on Fox News on Wednesday, he brought up 2013 legislation that created grants to help schools install bulletproof doors and hire armed police officers among other measures.

If those grants had gone to Robb Elementary, Cruz said, “the armed police officers could have taken him out and we would have 19 children and two teachers still alive.”

Security experts say the Uvalde case illustrates how fortifying schools can backfire. A lock on the classroom door — one of the most basic and widely recommended school safety measures — kept victims in and police out.

U.S. Border Patrol agents eventually used a master key to open the locked door of the classroom where they confronted and killed the gunman, McCraw said at the Friday news conference.

Some argue that investments in school security have come at the expense of student welfare. Lockdown drills that have become routine for a generation of American students have traumatized students and added to strains on mental health, educators say.

Schools need more counselors and psychologists to help troubled students, not stronger buildings, said Dewey Cornell, a psychologist and director of the Virginia Youth Violence Project at the University of Virginia.

“We have systemically reduced the number of support staff in our schools, and focused too much on installing metal detectors and surveillance cameras and electronic door locks, which are very short term and reactive and very expensive," he said.

In the wake of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, schools across the country began spending huge sums of money on fortifications including bulletproof glass, metal detectors and armed security.

But such measures can create an atmosphere where students feel uncomfortable and less trusting, and it does not necessarily prevent attacks, said Matthew Mayer, a Rutgers associate professor who works on issues related to school violence.

“You’ll go down these sort of endless rabbit holes of how much security is enough. And when it comes to someone who’s coming in heavily armed, you’re not going to stop them,” Mayer said. “So the idea is you need to figure out why people do this in the first place and have ways — multi-level systems of prevention — to prevent it from happening.”

He advocates for a multi-faceted prevention approach that also includes steps such as improving mental health services, assessing threats more effectively and building trust so students and families are not afraid to speak up if they’re concerned someone has the means or intent to cause harm.

Still, schools can only do so much, he said, and he isn’t optimistic that public outrage over Uvalde will lead to significant change.

“The problem is that a lot of this public reaction, you know, sort of rises like a wave and then recedes over time, and the politicians have been accustomed to riding that out. You know, they make speeches and so forth, and sometimes there’s a commission that gets appointed, and they issue reports,” Mayer said. “But substantive change is lacking.”

Caption FILE - Campus monitor Hector Garcia greets students as they get off the bus at the start of the school day at West Elementary School in New Canaan, Conn., on Nov. 6, 2017. The shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school has spurred renewed calls for school safety, but experts debate whether more heavily fortified schools are the right solution. (AP Photo/Michael Melia, File) Credit: Michael Melia

Caption FILE - Sgt. Andres Vega, a Corpus Christi Independent School District police officer from Moody High School, prepares to enter a classroom room with a mock shooter inside during an active shooter training exercise Aug. 19, 2014, at Lamar Elementary in Corpus Christi, Texas. The shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school has spurred renewed calls for school safety, but experts debate whether more heavily fortified schools are the right solution. (Michael Zamora/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP, File) Credit: Michael Zamora

Caption FILE - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, attends a prayer vigil with Uvalde County Sheriff Ruben Nolasco, left, in Uvalde, Texas, on May 25, 2022. Republicans including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have called for investments in school security. Some experts say those measures only go so far and can sometimes backfire. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption FILE - Students at William Hackett Middle School pass through metal detectors on the first day of school, on Sept. 6, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. The shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school has spurred renewed calls for school safety, but experts debate whether more heavily fortified schools are the right solution. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File) Credit: Mike Groll