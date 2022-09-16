Despite setbacks, Venezuelan opposition leader touts record

Under Trump, the U.S. ramped up economic sanctions against Venezuela and granted Guaidó authority to take control of bank accounts that Maduro’s government has in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York or any other U.S.-insured banks.

An account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York held $342 million that stemmed from a payout seized by the U.S. government from a gold-for-loans deal in 2015 that Maduro defaulted on with the Bank of England.

Guaidó said his government spent approximately $60.2 million in 2020 and about $70 million in 2021.

Many of the images that accompanied his presentation showed streets full of people whom he once managed to draw out to protest against Maduro. But support for Guaidó has decreased significantly.

The speech Friday came as he continues to promote the use of a primary election to determine which opposition candidate will face off Maduro in the presidential election that should take place in 2024.