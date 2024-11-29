Desrosiers scores 3 TDs as Memphis tops No. 18 Tulane 34-24 to end the Green Wave's faint CFP hopes

Instead, the Green Wave turned the ball over three times deep in Memphis territory as their streak of regular-season conference victories ended at 17.

Two turnovers by Tulane came after long receptions at or inside the Memphis 10-yard line.

Tigers defensive back Kourtlan Marsh caused both fumbles, the first when he leveled Yulkeith Brown moments after his 40-yard catch. AJ Watts recovered at the 10 and returned it 37 yards, initiating a drive that ended with Desrosiers' 29-yard touchdown run on third-and-4 to give Memphis (10-2, 6-2) a 27-10 lead.

In the fourth quarter, with Tulane trailing 27-17, Mario Williams fumbled at the Tigers 9 after hauling in a 55-yard pass and Marsh recovered.

Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah was later intercepted at the Memphis 2 by Davion Ross, and the Tigers responded with a game-sealing, 98-yard drive capped by Mario Anderson Jr.'s 47-yard touchdown run.

Seth Henigan completed 22 of 29 passes for 218 yards and two TDs without a turnover for Memphis, which totaled 454 yards against a Tulane defense that had allowed just nine points in its previous three games combined. Anderson rushed for 177 yards on 24 carries.

Mensah passed for 317 yards and two TDs, and Arnold Barnes ran for a 2-yard score.

Tulane gave up a touchdown on Memphis' opening drive when Henigan hit Desrosiers for the first of his two touchdown catches — a 17-yard, leaping grab in tight coverage.

Tulane's only lead came when Williams' 7-yard TD catch made it 10-7 late in the first quarter.

But Desrosier's 25-yard catch and run put the Tigers back in front for good in the second quarter.

The Takeaway

Memphis: The Tigers looked motivated and focused despite being out of the conference title picture. Offensively, they converted 10 of 16 third downs to help them surpass the 20-point plateau for a 39th straight game. The defense, meanwhile, was disruptive and opportunistic.

Tulane: The Green Wave looked tight early. Receivers dropped several passes and Tulane's normally productive run scheme did not appear to match up well with a Memphis run defense that ranked 18th nationally. Missed tackles on defense and trouble getting third-down stops made for a rough night.

Poll implications

Tulane might drop out of the AP Top 25, lessening the magnitude of next week's AAC championship game.

Up next

Memphis: Awaits a bowl bid.

Tulane: Will play Army on Dec. 6 in the American Athletic Conference championship game at a site to be determined.

