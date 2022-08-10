Details released on extra tolls for New York City drivers

Tolls would be higher during peak periods in general, but the scenarios listed Wednesday offered shifting rates depending on a few factors — primarily, which discounts are given to drivers already paying tolls at bridges and tunnels entering Manhattan, and whether there is a cap on the number of times a car or truck can be tolled in one day.

For example, tolls would peak at $23 under a scenario in which cars, trucks, taxis and for-hire vehicles would be capped at one toll per day and drivers already paying tolls at seven bridges and tunnels into Manhattan would receive credits; conversely, tolls would top out at $9 in a scenario in which taxis, for-hire vehicles and trucks would have no cap on how often they could be charged and drivers at the seven crossings wouldn't receive credits.

Only one of the seven scenarios includes a credit for drivers crossing the George Washington Bridge from New Jersey in upper Manhattan. Several New Jersey lawmakers have sharply criticized the tolling plan as an unfair tax on New Jerseyans who commute to New York, since none of the money would go toward mass transit in New Jersey.

On Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer and state lawmakers introduced a bill to incentivize businesses in New York to open new offices in New Jersey for employees who are based there.

Manhattan residents who live in the tolling area and make less than $60,000 per year would be eligible for a tax credit to cover the cost of tolls they pay, under the current proposal.

Wednesday’s report acknowledged that for-hire vehicle drivers — whose numbers tripled in Manhattan between 2010 to 2019, to 120,000 — will be adversely affected even if customers are responsible for paying the toll, as is expected. If the final plan calls for them to be charged more than once per day, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority would waive fees for drivers who want to work for the MTA or its affiliated vendors.