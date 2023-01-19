Detroit museum 'blameless' in van Gogh dispute, judge says

Brokerarte Capital's attorney, Andrew Phelps, offered a few new details Thursday. He said the painting, worth an estimated $5 million, was supposed to be in storage in Brazil for future sale.

“My client would like to get it back before it disappears again,” Phelps told U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh.

An attorney for the museum argued that the judge has no authority to even step into the dispute, under a federal law that protects the temporary sharing of international art or works of cultural significance.

Phelps, however, said the law “is obviously not designed to protect stolen art.”

The painting was not listed as stolen by the FBI or the international Art Loss Register, the museum said.

The judge said he's faced with a case that doesn't have much legal precedent to guide him.

The museum is “blameless in this case,” Steeh said.

“I would encourage the attorneys here to address the possibility of resolving the dispute that will avoid the court's ultimate ruling,” he said.

Attorneys for both sides declined to comment after the hearing.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez