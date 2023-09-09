Detroit's Olson pitching no-hitter through six innings against White Sox

Detroit Tigers rookie Reese Olson has pitched six no-hit innings against the Chicago White Sox

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers rookie Reese Olson has pitched six no-hit innings against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

The 24-year-old right-hander was making his 15th big league start and 18th appearance. He walked one batter, hit another and struck out five. He threw 47 of 83 pitches for strikes.

The game was tied 0-0.

The closest Chicago has come to a hit was in the sixth, when Yasmani Grandal’s line drive down the right-field line hooked foul. Grandal hit another hard line drive on the next pitch that was caught by centerfielder Parker Meadows.

Olson has not thrown a complete game in 86 previous professional starts.

Selected by Milwaukee in the 13th round of the 2018 amateur draft from North Hall High in Gainesville, Georgia, Olson was acquired by Detroit in July 2021 for left-hander Daniel Norris.

Olson entered 3-6 with a 4.65 ERA. He threw shutout ball over a season-high seven innings in his previous start, a 10-0 win at the White Sox on Sept. 2.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Powerful earthquake strikes Morocco, damaging buildings and sending...
2
Philadelphia police officer surrenders on murder charges weeks after...
3
New Mexico governor issues order to suspend open and concealed carry of...
4
Magic Johnson, Josh Harris and other new Commanders owners introduce...
5
The number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires has...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top