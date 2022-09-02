Devonshire's late Pick 6 lifts No. 17 Pitt over WVU, 38-31

The Pittsburgh-area native who started his college career at Kentucky before coming home in 2021, felt his old punt returner skills come flooding back as he weaved his way through traffic to give Pitt its second score in 43 seconds to turn a seven-point deficit into a lead the Panthers wouldn't relinquish.

“I just knew I had to run as fast as I could,” Devonshire said.

The Mountaineers drove deep into Pitt territory in the final minute and Daniels hit Reese Smith on a fourth-down fling that appeared to bring the ball to the Pitt 1.

Briefly anyway. Replays showed the ball skimmed the turf before Smith could bring it in and the crowd of 70,622 — the largest to attend a sporting event in the city’s history — erupted.

“They've got a really good football team and I respect them a lot, I really do,” West Virginia coach Neal Brown said. “But we made a bunch of mistakes, too.”

Pitt turned two Mountaineer turnovers into touchdowns.

Southern California transfer Kedon Slovis threw for 308 yards and a touchdown in his debut with the Panthers in the opener for both teams. Rodney Hammond ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns before leaving in the fourth quarter because of a right leg injury that appeared serious.

Daniels, looking to revive his career following stints at USC and Georgia, completed 23 of 39 passes for 214 yards with two touchdowns to Ford-Wheaton and the pick that Devonshire turned into Pitt's first victory over its longtime rivals since 2008.

FOURTH-DOWN JITTERS

The Mountaineers piled up 190 yards on the ground, but fourth-year coach Neal Brown didn't feel confident enough in his running game to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Pitt 48 midway through the fourth quarter and his team up 31-24.

Daniels lined up in an effort to draw the Panthers offside and when he didn't, the Mountaineers punted.

Pitt didn't waste the opportunity. Slovis led the defending ACC champions 92 yards in seven plays, the last on a flip to running back Israel Abanikanda in which he slipped through three tackles for a 24-yard touchdown.

Brown said afterward he would punt again, pointing to the chance to give the Panthers a long field and the way West Virginia had stuffed Pitt on its previous series, sacking Slovis twice in the process.

“If I had to do it again, I would do that same decision,” Brown said.

THE TAKEAWAY

West Virginia: Brown likely needs the Mountaineers to take a step forward in 2022 to engender a little job security. While Daniels definitely appears like an upgrade at quarterback, his coach continues to be snake-bit in tight games. His inability to trust an offensive line that held its own against a defensive front that expects to be among the best in the ACC if not the country was curious and ultimately, costly.

Pitt: The Panthers are aiming even higher than the ACC crown the claimed last winter. The schedule is user-friendly and while Slovis needed time to get warmed up, he did a fairly solid impression of former Pitt star Kenny Pickett, who helped unfurl the ACC championship banner he led the Panthers to in 2021 on his way to being a Heisman Trophy finalist and a first-round NFL draft pick.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Panthers will stick in the poll for a second straight week and could rise a bit depending on results elsewhere this weekend.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: The Mountaineers open Big 12 play at home on Sept. 10 against Kansas. West Virginia has won eight straight against the Jayhawks.

Pitt: The Panthers welcome Tennessee on Sept. 10. Pitt edged the Volunteers 41-34 in Knoxville last September.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) takes off for a touchdown past West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 38-31.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) takes off for a touchdown past West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 38-31.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh running back Rodney Hammond Jr. (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game,Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh running back Rodney Hammond Jr. (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college football game,Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined Shape Caption West Virginia tight end CJ Donaldson, center, scores a touchdown as Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) and linebacker Bangally Kamara (11) hit him during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic Combined Shape Caption West Virginia tight end CJ Donaldson, center, scores a touchdown as Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) and linebacker Bangally Kamara (11) hit him during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined Shape Caption West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather (3) catches a pass for a first down against Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic Combined Shape Caption West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather (3) catches a pass for a first down against Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh running back Rodney Hammond Jr., left, scores a touchdown as West Virginia cornerback Wesley McCormick defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh running back Rodney Hammond Jr., left, scores a touchdown as West Virginia cornerback Wesley McCormick defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined Shape Caption West Virginia tight end CJ Donaldson (12) celebrates in front of Pittsburgh linebacker Bangally Kamara (11) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic Combined Shape Caption West Virginia tight end CJ Donaldson (12) celebrates in front of Pittsburgh linebacker Bangally Kamara (11) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined Shape Caption West Virginia coach Neal Brown watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 38-31. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic Combined Shape Caption West Virginia coach Neal Brown watches during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 38-31. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi yells to the team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic Combined Shape Caption Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi yells to the team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined Shape Caption West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton makes a catch and is hit by Pittsburgh defensive back Erick Hallett (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic Combined Shape Caption West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton makes a catch and is hit by Pittsburgh defensive back Erick Hallett (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined Shape Caption West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels (18) gets off a pass as Pittsburgh defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic Combined Shape Caption West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels (18) gets off a pass as Pittsburgh defensive lineman John Morgan III (6) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined Shape Caption West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) is pushed away from Pittsburgh players as the team leaves the field after an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 38-31.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic Combined Shape Caption West Virginia defensive lineman Dante Stills (55) is pushed away from Pittsburgh players as the team leaves the field after an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 38-31.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined Shape Caption West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) looks back for the ball before Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) intercepted it and took it in for the go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 38-31. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic Combined Shape Caption West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) looks back for the ball before Pittsburgh defensive back M.J. Devonshire (12) intercepted it and took it in for the go-ahead touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 38-31. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic

Combined Shape Caption West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton makes a catch for a touchdown past Pittsburgh defensive back Rashad Battle (15 )during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 38-31. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic Combined Shape Caption West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton makes a catch for a touchdown past Pittsburgh defensive back Rashad Battle (15 )during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 38-31. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Credit: Keith Srakocic Credit: Keith Srakocic