Dialogue with Spain deepens division between Catalan parties

Together for Catalonia is the party that has Carles Puigdemont, the former Catalan chief who was elected to the European parliament while fighting extradition from Belgium to Spain over the 2017 bid.

His party has taken a more radical approach of confronting Spain's national government, while the more left-leaning ERC that Aragonès represents is trying to obtain economic gains from talks with Sánchez's left-wing coalition while still pushing for independence.

Expectations for an outcome in the talks remain extremely low. The central government says any vote on Catalonia's future would have to be on a proposal to improve the relationship of the northeast region with the rest of Spain.

Catalonia’s voters have for several years been roughly equally divided over the secession question, with half in favor and half wanting to remain in Spain.

The division in the separatist ranks was also on display Saturday, when Catalans in favor of independence held their first major gathering since the start of the pandemic. Aragonès and other ERC leaders were booed by some protesters.

Caption A girl waves a pro-independence flag as demonstrators march during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Thousands of Catalans have rallied for independence from the rest of Spain in their first major mass gathering since the start of the pandemic. The march in Barcelona on Saturday comes before a meeting between regional leaders in northeast Catalonia and the Spanish government. ( AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra) Credit: Joan Mateu Parra Credit: Joan Mateu Parra

Caption Demonstrators march holding a pro-independence flag during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Thousands of Catalans have rallied for independence from the rest of Spain in their first major mass gathering since the start of the pandemic. The march in Barcelona on Saturday comes before a meeting between regional leaders in northeast Catalonia and the Spanish government. ( AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra) Credit: Joan Mateu Parra Credit: Joan Mateu Parra

Caption Demonstrators march during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Thousands of Catalans have rallied for independence from the rest of Spain in their first major mass gathering since the start of the pandemic. The march in Barcelona on Saturday comes before a meeting between regional leaders in northeast Catalonia and the Spanish government. ( AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra) Credit: Joan Mateu Parra Credit: Joan Mateu Parra