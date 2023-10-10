Diamondbacks jump all over another Dodgers starter and beat LA 4-2 for a 2-0 lead in NLDS

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks made quick work of another Dodgers starter, beating Los Angeles 4-2 behind Zac Gallen for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series

Nation & World
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
1 minute ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks made quick work of another Dodgers starter, beating Los Angeles 4-2 on Monday night behind Zac Gallen for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series.

The young Diamondbacks, who earned the final National League wild card despite losing their last four regular-season games, improved to 4-0 in these playoffs — all on the road against division winners.

They'll try for a stunning sweep of the 100-win Dodgers when the best-of-five series shifts to Arizona for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Gallen allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings for his second win of the postseason. Gurriel laced an RBI single to cap a three-run first, and the Diamondbacks chased rookie starter Bobby Miller in the second — two days after Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw was tagged for six runs while getting only one out during Arizona's 11-2 rout in Game 1.

Gurriel added a solo homer in the sixth to make it 4-1.

