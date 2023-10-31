Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte extends his postseason-record hitting streak to 19 games

Ketel Marte extended his postseason-record hitting streak to 19 games with a lined single in the sixth inning off Jon Gray in Game 3 of the World Series

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte extended his postseason-record hitting streak to 19 games with a lined single in the sixth inning off Jon Gray in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night.

The Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman walked in his first plate appearance and flied out to left in his second, but he followed with a line drive in the sixth that deflected off the glove of Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien and into right-center field.

Marte broke the postseason record with a two-run single in Saturday's Game 2, pushing his streak to 18 games. His two-out hit was part of a three-run eighth, sending him past Derek Jeter and Hank Bauer of the New York Yankees and Boston’s Manny Ramirez for the longest streak.

Jeter’s run came in 1998-99, while Bauer’s was in the World Series from 1956-58. Ramirez had his streak in 2003-04.

Marte’s streak started with a three-hit game in an 11-8 wild-card win over Colorado in 2017, then with three more when the Diamondbacks were swept in the Division Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 30-year-old — who has spent all but two of his nine seasons with Arizona — didn’t get another postseason shot until this season. The streak resumed with a 1-for-5 showing in the Wild Card Series opener for the National League’s sixth seed against Milwaukee and hasn't stopped.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Asian shares mostly fall as investors look ahead to...
2
Maui police release 16 minutes of body camera footage from day of...
3
Senate Democrats plan to subpoena Harlan Crow and Leonard Leo over...
4
Seager stars with 2-run HR, stellar defense to lead Rangers over...
5
D-backs' Christian Walker blows through stop sign, hosed by Adolis...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top