Diamondbacks score twice after error to beat Dodgers 3-1

Gallen allowed one run and four hits in nine innings over his first two starts, but didn’t win either game. The right-hander was hitting his spots against the Dodgers, giving up a single to Mookie Betts in the third and nothing else until Turner’s double with two outs in the sixth.

Gallen struck out five and walked two.

Urias allowed a run in five innings to beat San Diego in his last start and didn't allow a hit against the Diamondbacks until Ahmed's homer to left with one out in the fifth.

Urias struck out four and walked two.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles: LHP Tyler Anderson (1-0, 2.84 ERA) has struck out 12 in 12 2/3 innings heading into Thursday's start against Detroit.

Arizona: LHP Humberto Castellanos (1-0, 3.00 ERA) will make his third start Thursday at St. Louis after opening the season in the bullpen. He was activated from the paternity list — his daughter, Emily, was born on Saturday — Tuesday night and RHP Edwin Uceta was optioned to Triple-A Reno.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed (13) is greeted by manager Torey Lovullo (17) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed (13) is greeted by manager Torey Lovullo (17) after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed, connect for a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed, connect for a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed, right, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed, right, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux fields a ground out hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux fields a ground out hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias tosses the baseball after giving up a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias tosses the baseball after giving up a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Credit: Matt York Credit: Matt York