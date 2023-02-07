Diana Taurasi has sights set on playing at Paris Olympics

She said she would have played at the World Cup last year in Australia, but had a quad strain that kept her out of the end of the WNBA season.

“I got hurt a little bit before. I had a good conversation with Coach (Cheryl) Reeve and (Jim) Tooley. I felt like I hadn't played enough basketball to be out there and help,” Taurasi said. “That's the biggest thing with USA Basketball is being able to help the team win.”

Taurasi is an unrestricted free agent although she is expected to return back to Phoenix where she's spent her entire career since getting drafted No. 1 overall in 2003.

“Phoenix still has things they need to work out,” the WNBA's all-time leading scorer said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP